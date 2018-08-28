Clear

Final test results from Rogersville CBD oil expected back on Thursday

The liquid in the vape pen put about eight people in the hospital Monday afternoon.

Two Shoals Ambulance paramedics are on medical leave after they became sick in Rogersville. Everyone else who was hospitalized is back at work after coming in contact with what police say is a mix of CBD and THC oil.

Rogersville police tell us they pulled a man over and confiscated a vape pen. Some of the liquid got on an officer and he became sick, so did 7 other people he came into contact with.

Two Rogersville officers, two town clerks, two paramedics, and two volunteer firefighters were hospitalized after they became ill. They were all released from the hospital by Monday afternoon.

Rogersville town hall and the lobbies of the Rogersville and Killen Volunteer Fire Departments are also back open after the buildings were quarantined off Monday.

"We're very thankful that they are okay," said Rogersville resident, Michelle Helms. "People don't think about everyday what these guys go through. They are out there trying to protect everyone."

Rogersville Police Chief, Terry Holden, said they located the man they pulled over with the vape pen after everyone got sick.

"We located him yesterday and talked to him. He didn't buy the stuff locally he ordered the stuff online," said Holden.

The initial test results of the liquid were positive for CBD and THC oil but they sent it off for further testing.

"The preliminary showed no threat to the public but they are sending it to the Hoover office for further testing," said Holden.

Holden said they will have the final test results back from the Birmingham lab on Thursday.

