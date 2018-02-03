How local restaurants are fighting back against the flu

Employees at Big Ed's Pizza told WAAY 31 they're sanitizing the restaurant from top to bottom in order to keep themselves and their customers flu free.

At Big Ed's, the soda nozzles are wiped down every day, and they're soaked in soap and water every night.

Employees told WAAY 31 they wipe down the menus daily.

"At least 50 plus people are touching them all day long," Brittany Torre said.

They also wipe down all of the door knobs every day.

Dishes at Big Ed's also get washed twice.

They are washed by hand and in a dishwasher.

Employees are also required to wear gloves.

"I always put gloves on. I work at a hospital, so I'm used to always wearing gloves," Becky Magee said.

People eating at the restaurant told WAAY 31 they're also taking notice of how employees are working to keep the restaurant free from the flu, and they appreciate the small business's attention to detail.