Fight broke out at Huntsville High School

Huntsville City Schools has come under fire again for violence between students.

Scroll for more content...

A parent sent a video to WAAY 31 and claims the fight broke out on Monday between two girls.

A sophomore at Huntsville High, Andrew Dickson said, "Yeah there's been lot's of fights at the school but they've all been in different times there hasn't been just so many in one day. Some people are saying there were around 2 or 3 fights on that day."

Students told WAAY 31 administrators took immediate action to combat fights in the school.

"We have this thing called power hour and we get free time to work on homework or whatever and they took it away today because of that," Dickson said.

Johnny Dodd a Sophomore said, "We've gotten more security guards, i've noticed a few more, but I don't think security guards are gonna stop the fights."

Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31, they are looking into this specific fight but due to privacy laws they are unable to say how it will be handled.