Fight at Columbia high school injures teacher

A student was arrested after injuring a teacher.

WAAY 31 learned this all came from a fight that happened at Columbia high school.

Huntsville police confirmed with us one student was arrested for assaulting a teacher.

The fight in question happened on Monday at Columbia high school, but as for how the fight started, when it started, and how the teacher was injured. Huntsville City School officials won't say.

Parents we talked with Friday who didn't want to go on camera told WAAY 31 they're frustrated.

They told us they only learned about the fight from their kids. As of Friday evening, the school had not released a statement about the fight to parents.

Huntsville police did say they are investigating the fight, and when we asked the school district if the student in question would return to school, they declined to answer.

As for the teacher injured, students tell WAAY 31 it was a history teacher at the school that was injured when he tried to break up a fight.

We're told his injuries consist of some bruising and he's expected to be just fine.

We've reached out to the teacher, but have not heard back from him.

The school district still hasn't gotten back to us about if the teacher is back at work or with what started the fight.