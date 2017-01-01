Few Flakes Tonight, Then Sunny Tomorrow

Some snow passing to our north may bring a few flakes into the Tennessee Valley. Accumulation will be light - mainly limited to a dusting on the grassy surfaces for the few of us who see some snow. Areas right along the Tennessee State Line will be most favored for some brief light snow through midnight. It's worth a mention that most areas where radar shows snow are not reporting snow. That means the snow is falling from the cloud and evaporating, making the odds of seeing snow even smaller. The evaporation of snow chills the atmoshere, so that will make tonight even colder than last night!

The cold is the big story with the bigger impact. Temperatures will drop slowly but steadily beneath clouds tonight. Expect mid-to-upper 20s by morning. We are finally seeing a break in the clouds forming west of us. That break in the clouds will allow some sun to shine by the time it rises tomorrow. Thanks to the sunshine, tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of this week. Clouds will be back on Wednesday, and the temperatures will gradually step down for Thursday and Friday and again on Sunday and Monday as two cold fronts pass over the Tennessee Valley. Those two cold fronts bring a chance for rain/and or snow with them on Thursday and on Sunday.

Our Tuesday starts with 20s, but high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Looking ahead, the bulk of Thursday's precipitation will stay south of us. We may be right on the edge of the precipitation area. That can bring rain or, if we are cold enough, snow. Another round of rain or snow will arrive on Sunday and could stay with us on Sunday night. With the colder air shifting southward, the jet stream will also shift southward. That may carry the bulk of that precipitation well south of us, too, but it will be close.