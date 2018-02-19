Fergie and other National Anthem performances that didn't sing

Scroll for more content...



Which naturally means they had a field day with it on social media.

"Full House"/"Fuller House" star Bob Saget tweeted "Fergie's rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key."

Even Barr, whose rendition at a 1990 San Diego Padres game is considered one of the all-time worst "Star Spangled Banner" performances, got in on the shade.

"Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game?" Barr tweeted. "I think mine was better lowkey."

Here are a few other performances that also got the thumbs down:

Michael Bolton in 2003

The crooner is known for being smooth on the mic but his 2003 National Anthem performance at a Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees baseball game was pretty choppy.

There was a weird echo and then, horror of horrors, Bolton had to peek at his palm where he had written the lyrics.

R. Kelly in 2005

Kelly tried to put his own stamp on the anthem with an R & B flavored version at a Bernard Hopkins vs. Jermain Taylor boxing match.

There were even some dancers Chicago stepping in the ring with Kelly.

It was dubbed "The Star-Spangled Banner: The Remix" and some folks did not groove to it at all.

Kat DeLuna in 2008

DeLuna was an up and coming pop singer when she tried to tackle the song at a 2008 Monday night football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

She butchered both the words and the notes earning her some boos from the crowd.

Christina Aguilera in 2011

Fans of the singer know that she has a powerful voice.

But Aguilera blew her moment in the spotlight at Super Bowl XLV when she changed words in the lyrics and botched the order of others.

Ironically, that year's halftime show was performed by The Black Eyed Peas. featuring lead singer Fergie.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.