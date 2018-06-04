Feeling great to start off the work week

A cold front has passed with drier and cooler air following right behind.

Scroll for more content...

As we go into tonight temperatures will drop pretty quick with lows expected to be around 60. The rest of Monday will feel great with highs in the low to mid 80s. There will also be a lack in humid air for the next few days. Our humid conditions won't increase again until Thursday. Until then we will see below normal temperatures under sunny skies.

For the Primary Election Tusday you can't use the weather as an excuse to not vote since we will have sunny skies all day.

We are tracking the next round of rain coming in next Weekend.