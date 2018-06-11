Feds probe USC over handling of sex harassment allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The federal government is investigating whether the University of Southern California concealed sexual harassment allegations made against a campus gynecologist whose behavior during pelvic examinations has prompted hundreds of complaints.

The Department of Education said Monday that it will investigate USC's response to allegations that Dr. George Tyndall groped female students during exams and improperly photographed and made comments about the women's bodies.

The agency says complaints made as early as 1990 weren't fully investigated until 2016.

USC says it will cooperate with the investigation.

Tyndall retired in 2017.

He's denied wrongdoing and hasn't been charged with a crime but police are investigating dozens of allegations. More than two dozen lawsuits have been filed and more than 400 students have left complaints on a USC hotline.

6/11/2018 6:54:21 PM (GMT -5:00)