Fazoli's looks to add new Alabama restaurants

Fast-casual Italian restaurant chain Fazoli's says it is looking to increase its overall growth in Alabama in 2018, and it is looking for additional opportunities in the state.

The company already operates one retaurant in Montgomery, and it plans to open additional locations in Prattville and Mobile after signing franchise agreements.

The chain operates more than 200 restaurants, and it is looking to increase its growth in many southern states including Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky.

The company announced in December 2016 it signed a franchise agreement to develop a Huntsville restaurant, but it is unclear if those plans are still active at this time.

Fazoli's says it has focused on a brand refresh in the past year, remodeling some stores to include communal tables and Wi-Fi bars.

The restaurant offers pasta dishes, pizza and salads among other offerings.