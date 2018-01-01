Fayetteville's fire chief suspended, according to report

Fayetteville’s fire chief has been suspended while the city investigates allegations against the chief.
That’s according to a report from the Elk Valley Times.
Danny Travis was reportedly placed on suspension Friday for alleged misconduct.
At first, Travis is on a 24-hour paid suspension. That will be followed by a two-week suspension without pay.
City administrator scott collins reportedly confirmed the details of the suspension.
WAAY 31 News is working to independently confirm the report.