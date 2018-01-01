wx_icon Huntsville 22°

Fayetteville's fire chief suspended, according to report

Report: city is investigating accusations of misconduct

Posted: Jan. 13, 2018 9:18 PM
Updated: Jan. 13, 2018 9:19 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Fayetteville’s fire chief has been suspended while the city investigates allegations against the chief.

That’s according to a report from the Elk Valley Times.

Danny Travis was reportedly placed on suspension Friday for alleged misconduct.

At first, Travis is on a 24-hour paid suspension. That will be followed by a two-week suspension without pay.

City administrator scott collins reportedly confirmed the details of the suspension.

WAAY 31 News is working to independently confirm the report.

