City of Fayetteville releases tape recording of police officer using sexual remarks around Lincoln Co. Sheriff's employee

A Fayetteville police officer is banned from stepping on the premises on the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. It has caused many problems with in the department and other deputies.

Police officer, Austin McGee's own department placed him on 1-year probation for sexually charged remarks he's accused of making in front of a female sheriff's employee.

Lincoln County's Sheriff Murray Blackwelder complains the punishment doesn't go far enough.

"Do I feel justice is done? No I do not. Do I have any control over that? No I do not," said Sheriff Blackwelder.

Blackwelder doesn't like the way his law enforcement colleagues at the Fayetteville police department are punishing Deputy McGee.

"He simply was the one that cause this issue and he's the one I have to deal with. If I don't deal with this situation, then I have put my employees in a hostile work environment," Blackwelder said.

The Sheriff is demanding a meeting with city leaders.

"In this case, the board and Mayor are not to be involved in any personal issues. This has been explained to the sheriff. And yet, he keeps pushing for a public outcry, or whatever. Yet, he's singling out that one officer for some reason," said city adminstrator Scott Collins.

A video in an interview room at the Fayetteville police department said the accuser was working at the office when McGee walked in. The accuser said other deputies were typically in the room when McGee was there.

"I don't pay attention to it. To me, it's guy talk," said Deputy Houk.

Houk said the woman warned all the men in the room she didn't want to hear about their sexual conquests.

"She tells all of us to 'get the hell out of here' and to watch our mouths,'" Houk said.

Officer McGee is also the one who complained about Fayetteville's past Fire Chief Danny Travis.

The sexual harassment complaint came to the attention of city hall two days before Travis handed in his retirement letter.

Investigators viewed a text sent by the alleged harassment victim. It suggests that she waited until McGee would be the only one caught.

The message reads, "I would record. But (unnamed deputy) is in here and I don't want to get him in trouble."

Sheriff Blackwelder told WAAY31 he turned down an offer to meet with city administration Collins because he wants to meet will all city council members to see where everyone stands.