wx_icon Huntsville 64°

wx_icon Florence 64°

wx_icon Fayetteville 59°

wx_icon Decatur 63°

wx_icon Scottsboro 61°

Clear

Suspended Fayetteville fire chief retires

Danny Travis handed in a retirement notice before a meeting about his suspension for using a racial slur, Fayetteville's city administrator said.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2018 11:20 AM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2018 12:48 PM

Suspended Fayetteville Fire Department Fire Chief Danny Travis is no longer with the department. 

Scroll for more content...

Travis had been suspended earlier this month and was scheduled to meet with Fayetteville city administrator Scott Collins Monday morning. Collins said Travis gave him a retirement letter an hour before they were supposed to meet.

Travis was suspended for using a racial slur toward a black police officer, Collins said.

In a grievance letter sent to the city obtained by WAAY 31, the officer stated he heard Travis in a 911 audio recording refer to him as a "g*****n n****r." Travis made the call to 911 after finding a cell phone that he believed belonged to someone involved in an incident at a bar, according to the complaint.

The retirement was backdated to Jan. 5, the date of his suspension, so technically the suspension didn't count, Collins said.

Travis had been with the fire department for 36 years.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events