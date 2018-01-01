Suspended Fayetteville fire chief retires

Suspended Fayetteville Fire Department Fire Chief Danny Travis is no longer with the department.

Travis had been suspended earlier this month and was scheduled to meet with Fayetteville city administrator Scott Collins Monday morning. Collins said Travis gave him a retirement letter an hour before they were supposed to meet.

Travis was suspended for using a racial slur toward a black police officer, Collins said.

In a grievance letter sent to the city obtained by WAAY 31, the officer stated he heard Travis in a 911 audio recording refer to him as a "g*****n n****r." Travis made the call to 911 after finding a cell phone that he believed belonged to someone involved in an incident at a bar, according to the complaint.

The retirement was backdated to Jan. 5, the date of his suspension, so technically the suspension didn't count, Collins said.

Travis had been with the fire department for 36 years.