Father shot his son in the mouth, authorities say

A 52-year-old man, Randall Whitten, is in the hospital after authorities say his 73-year-old father, Phillip Whitten, shot him.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at a residence near Martling Gap Road in Marshall County. Deputies responded after receiving reports of a fight and a shooting.

Authorities tell us Randall assaulted and pistol whipped his father who then shot his son in the mouth.

Randall was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, and his status is unknown at this time. Phillip was transported to Marshall Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

Randall is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a charge for Domestic Violence 2nd degree.