Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Father shot his son in the mouth, authorities say

Authorities tell us, the son 52-year-old Randall Whitten assaulted and pistol whipped his father, 73-year-old Phillip Whitten. Phillip then shot his son in the mouth.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 9:36 AM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A 52-year-old man, Randall Whitten, is in the hospital after authorities say his 73-year-old father, Phillip Whitten, shot him. 

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at a residence near Martling Gap Road in Marshall County. Deputies responded after receiving reports of a fight and a shooting.

Authorities tell us Randall assaulted and pistol whipped his father who then shot his son in the mouth. 

Randall was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, and his status is unknown at this time. Phillip was transported to Marshall Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. 

Randall is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a charge for Domestic Violence 2nd degree.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events