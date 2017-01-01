A local legendary music producer in the Shoals has passed away at the age of 85.

Rick Hall produced and recorded some of the biggest albums of this century in Muscle Shoals at his studio, Fame Studios. He was known as the “Father of Muscle Shoals Music.” Hall worked with Aretha Franklin, Etta James and many other artists. According to “Rolling Stone” Magazine, his studio is responsible for an estimated $350 million in record sales to date, with songs from groups such as The Beatles and George Straight.

Reports say Hall had been in declining health recently. There is no word on how he died.