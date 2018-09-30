Father mourns over the death of his daughter who died from car wreck

WAAY 31 spoke with the father of the 8-year-old girl who died in a two vehicle car wreck early Thursday morning on Highway 43 in the town of Littleville near Lakeview Drive.

30-year-old Tina Bogou and 8-year-old Jaleia smith died from their injuries.

Thursday morning was normal for Jeremy Smith. It was raining, but his daughter Jaleia Smith brought him sunshine.

"I was letting her know today is Thursday. She has gymnastics and I said, 'are you going to be ready for it?' She said, 'I'm going to be ready, don't worry daddy,'" said Jeremy Smith.

When driving on Highway 43, Jeremy saw a car in front of him flip in the air and quickly, it slammed into his car. After he realized what just happened, he went looking for his daughter.

"I wanted to move my daughter. I wanted to hold her and find somewhere to take her to," Smith said.

Jeremy moved to The shoals a few months ago from Huntsville to be closer to Jaleia after her mother died. He's going to miss her positive attitude, their dinner dates, helping her with homework, trips to sky zone and the many memories he had hoped to make.

"I only had her for about three months. I didn't even have her for a year. We just celebrated her birthday and she turned 8," Smith said.

In memory of Jaleia, Jeremy is planning to get with local officials to go over traffic concerns on Highway 43.

"There should have been some kind of cautious sign that says when it rains, this is the speed limit or some lights or police out here enforcing that," Smith said.

However, he still wonders why it was her life that was taken and not his.

"Every day when I picked her up from extended stay, I said baby how are you doing. She said I'm fine, I had a great day. I don't know where she got that from but that's what she said," Smith said.

Jeremy Smith told WAAY 31 that he's thankful for the prayers from the community. He also plans to talk with the family of the other victim who died from the wreck.

Jeleia Smith was a student at G.W. Trenholm Elementary.