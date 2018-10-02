Clear

Fatality reported from single-vehicle crash in Decatur

The driver had driven his vehicle into a roadside ditch on Beltline Road.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur Police, Decatur Fire & Rescue and First Response EMS responded to single-vehicle wreck on Beltline Road around 6:34 Tuesday morning. 

Mario Owens, 51, of Hillsboro had driven his vehicle into a roadside ditch and was unresponsive when officials arrived to the scene. Paramedics performed CPR at the scene, and EMS transported Owens to Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus where he was declared deceased.

