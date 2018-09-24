Clear
Fatal motorcycle crash in Morgan County

Police received a call around 4:57 p.m. of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Simmons Drive and Puckett Avenue.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 9:50 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur resident, Cody Morgan, was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital on Sunday with fatal injuries from a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Simmons Drive and Puckett Avenue.

Decatur Fire & Rescue, Decatur Police Department and Fire Response Ambulance Service all responded to the accident and determined that Morgan was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

