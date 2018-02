Tennessee State Troopers tell WAAY 31, a man was killed after his 2003 Mustang ran off the road and into a tree on Wednesday.

Investigators identified the man as Carl Stephen ll, 24, from Phil Campbell.

The single vehicle wreck occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 miles south of Russellville.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the wreck.