Fans should expect new safety rules at Huntsville City School games this season

Fans will no longer be allowed to bring in large bags like backpacks, brief cases, or camera bags. They will be able to bring in bags that are clear plastic, small clutch bags (that do not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches).

Elizabeth Vanderveer told WAAY31 she doesn't think it'll do much good.

"It's a nice idea, but really, its just bringing a water hose to a house-fire. It might do some good but if a person is set on doing something destructive nothing is going to come between them and their goal," she told us.

There will be some exceptions including credentialed media and health supplies.