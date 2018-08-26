Fans, police gear up for first Arab High game without fight song

Police and school administrators are preparing for potential protests at the first Arab High School football game tomorrow night after their fight song ‘Dixie’ was retired from the game day playlist. Arab Police tell WAAY 31 they already planned to have increased security at the games for traffic issues, but if any violent protests occur, those officers will respond. WAAY 31 went out to Arab and learned what folks are expecting from their first 'Dixie'-less game.

“I think there may be people from out of Arab that may come to see just what happens," said Emily Tanner who is a recent graduate and former band member of Arab High School. She plans to go to her first football game as an alumni Friday night and says she’s expecting a large turnout—but not because of the new stadium.

“I used to be in the band, so I’ve played ‘Dixie’ many times," Tanner said. She told WAAY 31 she’s afraid not having the school’s former fight song ‘Dixie’ played will change the entire game day atmosphere. “It gets all the players pumped up, ready to go when they come and run out on the field, playing 'Dixie.' I don’t know, it’s just not there anymore, so I don’t know what’s going to be pumping for them.”

Many folks say they’ve heard rumors that if the song isn’t played, some people plan to protest. “There’s a lot of kids doing that at the school," said William Jones, who is a parent of an Arab High School student. "They don’t want to play because they ain’t going to play the song," he said. ”I’ve heard of players saying they’re not going to play, parents walking out," Tanner added. "I think a lot of things will happen." One of those things could possibly be violent. “I’m sure there will be some violence. It’s really sad to see it go to that extent. It shouldn’t have to be that way.”

If violence occurs, Arab police tell WAAY 31 they’ll be ready for it. They’re going to have fifteen officers at Friday night’s game as opposed to the usual four.

If players do decide not to play, and the team ends up losing the game or forfeiting, Tanner says she thinks it will be worth it. "To this community, I think it will be worth the loss. I mean, if we get ‘Dixie’ back, I think it will be worth the loss," she said.

WAAY 31 also talked to people in favor of the fight song being removed, but they didn’t want to go on camera.