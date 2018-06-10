Fans given chance to vote for Madison minor league team name

The minor league baseball team from Mobile is moving to Madison, but won't be taking the name Baybears with it. During the groundbreaking of the new stadium attendees were given the chance to vote on what the name should be.

WAAY31 talked to locals and heard name suggestions including: Madison Margaritas, Rocket City Rocketeers, Huntsville Hornets, and Madison Moonraker.According to contest rules the fan who submits the winning name will win 5 season tickets, a jersey, and an opportunity to throw the first pitch.

If you didn't get the chance to vote here at the groundbreaking you can still vote online. One curve ball might be an agreement between the city of Madison and Ballcorps llc. Waay 31 reported in March that team naming rights belong to Ballcorps, but according to the agreement the team name must include the word “Madison.”

The ball park here is set to open in 2020.