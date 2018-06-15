Family of Huntsville man accused of having bomb talks with WAAY 31

A Huntsville man is out of jail on a $25,000 bond after Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 they found a bomb inside his home.

His son, Bobby Neal, talked with WAAY 31 about the charge and told us it doesn't make any sense.

"I've never known him to shoot anything or blow anything up. I've never know him to say anything radical or terrorist like or anything like that," he said.

Huntsville Police told us they received a tip from one of Thomas Neal's roommates about a bomb being inside his home.

"He's never been a dangerous person. He's never been violent that I'm aware of," Neal's son said.

Police said it was a pipe bomb that was inside his dad's home on Holmes Avenue.

A pipe bomb is made inside a pipe, and it is commonly made out of goods bought at a hardware or sporting good store, according to CNN.

Neal's son told us he can't believe one of his dad's roommates called police the police on him.

"The people who reported him and called the cops on him, they were two homeless people that he brought into his house for free and let live with him and treated them like family," he said.

Police told us Neal allowed them to search the home, and that's when they discovered at least one pipe bomb in a bag in his bedroom.

Neal's son told me the roommates lived there for two years, and it wasn't until recently that his dad asked them to move out.

"Somebody that he shepherded for two years just turned around and stabbed him in the back. It gives me a whole different perspective on humanity," he said.

Huntsville Police aren't releasing any more details about Neal's arrest because the case is still under investigation.