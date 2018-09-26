Family sets up memorial for murdered Huntsville woman

Huntsville Police are talking to two suspect they believe were involved in the murder of the Huntsville woman Tiffany Kelley was stabbed and left to die in the middle of a South Huntsville road.

Investigators traveled to south Alabama Wednesday to talk to 20-year-old X'Zavier Scott and a juvenile they believe were in the Huntsville area. They located Kelley's car in Scott's hometown.

One of Tiffany Kelley's sisters wanted that reflector and flowers set up in remembrance of her sister. Investigators said Kelley's body was thrown out of her own car just feet away from there in the middle of the road.

Wednesday, Chris Ford shared the call he received late Tuesday night from two Huntsville Police investigators.

"We got them and when he said that we were like hallelujah. It was like someone reached in and god answered our prayers," Ford said.

Ford told us he thinks he knows why his daughter might have helped two strangers at the Dollar General Friday night where she was last seen.

"Her one weakness in this world was children, and young mothers that were pregnant with children, and I think that's what caused what we see here today," Ford said.

Ford said he believes Scott had a pregnant teen with him, but police can't confirm that information. He explained Kelley became a mother to twin boys at a young age, so she always wanted to help other young moms.

"She had a personality that you just don't see in everybody. She never met a stranger and she had a heart of gold," Ford added.

Now her entire family will continue to honor her memory.

"The glue that stuck us together is gone, but we aren't going to let that stop us. We are going to be just as tight as we ever were," he said.