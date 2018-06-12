Family seeking answers 14 years after woman's murder

The family of a woman murdered 14 years ago shares their heartache only with WAAY 31.

"It's incredibly difficult. I'm frustrated all the time. I know my mom's not here but I don't know why. I want to know who would do this and how they live with it" said Danica McAnally the victim's daughter.

Noelle McAnally was found dead in a creek off Old Highway 20 in Limestone County back on June 12, 2004 by a fisherman.

Her body was discovered less than 2 weeks after her ex-husband reported her missing in Huntsville.

WAAY 31 talked with the Investigator on the case along with her family and learned no one has ever been arrested in the case.

"I feel like I was robbed of so many more memories of her if she hadn't died and I just want justice," her daughter said.

Danica McAnally was only 5-years-old when her mother was murdered. Now she's 19-years-old and investigators know as much about what happened to her mom today as they did back in 2004.

"We don't know where she actually died at. We know she was found here but we don't know if she was killed here," said Rodney McAbee the Investigator on the case.

Investigator McAbee told me they do know her death was caused by blunt force trauma and told me her body was in a creek off Old Highway 20 for some time before being discovered.

"it's not very populated now and it sure wasn't back in '04," McAbee said.

No murder weapon has ever been identified in the case.

The Sheriff's office told us McAnally was homeless when she was murdered, and told us they are having trouble piecing together what happened before her death.

Jody McAnally, her ex-husband, and father to the couple's daughter told me he the tough times Noelle went through before her death it doesn't define her.

"Noelle was a great person. She was very friendly very outgoing. Sweet," he said.

He raised the couple's daughter, Danica, on his own and is ready for her to have closure.

Investigators told us Jody McAnally has been interviewed, and is not a suspect in his ex-wife's murder.

Noelle's daughter told us she's ready for closure.

"I beg you to just say something because it's been such a long time of just feeling so lost about the situation and not having any closure and I'd have anything to have that," her daughter said.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

Governor Kay Ivey's office is offering a $5,000 reward for arrest and conviction of the person or person's responsible for McAnally's murder.