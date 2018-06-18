Family says W. Virginia hospital gave them the wrong baby

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) - A family says they held the wrong baby for nearly two hours days after his birth at a West Virginia hospital.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Crystal and Arnold "Junior" Perry gave birth to Dawson at Logan Regional Medical Center on June 12.
Grandmother Barbara Colegrove says on Thursday Junior Perry went to the nursery to get the baby. Crystal Perry says Dawson's basket was in the same spot, and it said Perry on the ID card. She says a nurse said it was their baby.
However, Crystal Perry says a nurse asked her to read her armband number and then returned with Dawson. Relatives had the baby of someone else with the same last name.
Heather Perry believes her son Colton had been in the room for seconds and says it was an honest mistake.
