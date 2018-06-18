Clear

Family says W. Virginia hospital gave them the wrong baby

A family says they held the wrong baby for nearly two hours days after his birth at a West Virginia hospital.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 7:55 PM

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) - A family says they held the wrong baby for nearly two hours days after his birth at a West Virginia hospital.

Scroll for more content...

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Crystal and Arnold "Junior" Perry gave birth to Dawson at Logan Regional Medical Center on June 12.

Grandmother Barbara Colegrove says on Thursday Junior Perry went to the nursery to get the baby. Crystal Perry says Dawson's basket was in the same spot, and it said Perry on the ID card. She says a nurse said it was their baby.

However, Crystal Perry says a nurse asked her to read her armband number and then returned with Dawson. Relatives had the baby of someone else with the same last name.

Heather Perry believes her son Colton had been in the room for seconds and says it was an honest mistake.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/18/2018 7:49:56 PM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events