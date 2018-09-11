Huntsville family pleads for victim's killer to come forward

Huntsville police have identified the man killed in north Huntsville as, George Minor. Tuesday, police are still working to catch whoever killed him.

Lisa Williamson told us she is remembering her 25-year-old Godson nearly a day after he was killed inside a home on Greenhill drive. She told me her Godson was at the home helping watch her parent's stuff because they were in the process of moving out. She said she doesn't know what led up to someone killing Minor.

"He didn't have a chance at life that's what is upsetting," she said.

Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 minor was found with a head injury, but investigators haven't released his official cause of death. Williamson hopes whoever is responsible comes forward.

"Turn yourself in. It's not fair that you took an innocent person's life that is loved by so many." We can forgive. We might never forget, but we will forgive," she added.

Williamson told me she hopes no one else's family has to go through this loss.

"If it doesn't slow down we won't have a future because our future is killing each other," she said.

Police haven't released any information about a suspect as of Tuesday evening.