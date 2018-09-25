Family pleads for answers after Huntsville woman stabbed, left in road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The family of a south Huntsville woman who was stabbed and left in the middle of the road is pleading for anyone with information to come forward about what might have led to Tiffany Kelley's murder.

Huntsville police said Kelley was last seen alive at the Dollar General store on South Memorial Parkway at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and her body was dumped about a half mile away on Green Cove Road.



Tiffany Kelley Tiffany Kelley

Police are searching for this vehicle in connection with the stabbing death of Tiffany Kelley. The vehicle is a 2006 light gold or silver Nissan Sentra with the license plate 47YC784. Police are searching for this vehicle in connection with the stabbing death of Tiffany Kelley. The vehicle is a 2006 light gold or silver Nissan Sentra with the license plate 47YC784.

Kelley's family said they're looking for answers as to what happened to the young mother of two boys, and they're still in shock. Kelley's Aunt, Patches Ford described home surveillance video she said captured part of the incident from the night her niece was murdered.

RELATED: Police: Fatal 'hit-and-run' victim was actually stabbed; vehicle sought

"One of the doors opened and Tiffany was thrown out of the car and the car took off. Tiffany tried to raise back up and collapsed," Ford said.

Now the family has questions about what happened in the half-mile drive from the Dollar General to her mobile home.

"Why would you do this to her? She was a very, very good person and would have done anything for anyone," Ford said.

Investigators said two unidentified people were seen talking to Kelley as she left the Dollar General, and that they believe those people are responsible for her murder.

Ford said she traveled to Huntsville from Sand Mountain after learning that Kelley had been killed.

"I had thought she had been hit by car. I thought it was vehicle accident and my brother looked at me and said she had been stabbed," she said.

Huntsville Police were originally called to what was believed to be a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Investigators soon discovered Kelley was stabbed and left in the middle of the road.

"She was a very lovely person. She loved life. She loved kids," Ford said.

Although Kelley's suspected killers are still on the lose, her aunt has a message for them.

"God knows. God doesn't like ugly. And this is very very ugly," Ford said.

Investigators are still looking for Kelley's car they believe was stolen. The car is a 2006 light gold or silver Nissan Sentra with the license plate 47YC784.