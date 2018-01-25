Mother remembers 19-year-old killed in Huntsville shooting

The family of a 19-year-old killed in a Wednesday shooting in Huntsville continues to mourn their loss.

"It felt like a bad dream. It felt like it wasn't even real," said Cleopatra Magwood, who is the mother of shooting victim Dimitrick Mims, Jr.

Huntsville police told WAAY 31 a fight led up to the shooting on West Tucker Drive Wednesday morning.

Police are looking for the gunman while the family is looking for answers.

Dimitrick Mims Jr.'s family is now heartbroken after finding out about the deadly shooting.

"One day I might get past this, but right now my son is gone. I won't see him grow old. I won't see him have kids. He was 19," his mom told WAAY 31.

The Madison County Coroner's Office told WAAY 31 that Mims was shot once in the chest.

His mom shared with us she wasn't sure if her son was having problems, but it's an answer she wished she knew.

"I could have fixed it or tried. I would have done anything to save my son's life. Whatever I could have done," she said.

Magwood told us she saw her son for the last time two days ago.

"He climbed through the window. He told me he loved me. He said he loved me," she added.

She's left hoping other teens in the community learn a better way to resolve issues.

"Young teenagers see killing another individual is the answer, but it's not. They took somebody's child. The only thing they left me with is memories. They took my son," she said.

The family shared with WAAY 31 this isn't the first time Mims had been shot. He had a brush with death almost a year ago.

Huntsville police confirmed with WAAY 31 Mims was shot back in 2017 on Cotton Row in north Huntsville. That's less than 3 miles from this morning's deadly shooting on West Tucker Drive.

Police told WAAY 31 that shooting also started with a fight and led up to someone pulling the trigger and hitting Mims.

That fight involved Mims and two other men, according to police.

The family is left trying to make sense of what happened, and whoever is responsible in either shooting to be caught.

"Justice will be prevailed by the Lord. It will catch up to them, and he got the right men to do it," she said.