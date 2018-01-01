Family has trouble finding help to recover from tornado damage

People are still picking up the pieces from the storm that produced eleven tornadoes in north Alabama last week.



Scroll for more content...



Federal funds could possibly be on the way to help repair the damage, but it might not help everyone.

In Elkmont the Bahney family told WAAY 31 their insurance is going to be covering some damages from the tornado, but it's not going to be covering all the damages.

The Bahney's car port was part of their property that was damaged by the EF-2 tornado.

"We find out that nothin that was in it is covered. That's kind of depressing," said Ryan Bahney.

Bahney said an air compressor, generator, and many of his tools to fix cars were damaged under the car port from the storm.

"That puts us in a pretty big spot considering I have vehicles that are down that I have to work on. Now my tractor doesn't work that I got to fix on my own, so all these tools that I got to have, cause they're pretty much how I make my money," said Bahney.

The Alabama Emergency Management agency told WAAY 31 they're currently assessing damage amounts as they try to get public assistance funds from FEMA.

Even if those funds come in they still won't help people like the Bahney family, because they're for things like roads, bridges, and schools.

There are volunteers out helping families with damage, but Bahney said their amount of damage isn't a high enough priority.

"Even with the little damage that I've got its heartbreaking," said Bahney.

The family told WAAY 31 they're basically in a grey area that is leaving them in a hole they can't get out of.

"I just think that the state and local governments need to step up a little bit harder on helping people," said Bahney.

The aftermath of the damages from these tornadoes is a reminder for home owners to read the fine print on their insurance policy to make sure you know what is and isn't covered.

The Alabama EMA told WAAY 31 there needs to be more than $7 million worth of public damage for the state to be able to get FEMA funds.