Family devastated about their home after it was destroyed in a fire

WAAY 31 spent the day working to learn more about a fire we told you about this morning. Investigators in Morgan County are still trying to figure out what sparked the flames at a mobile home in the Brindlee Mountain Community.

Scroll for more content...

The home is located on Shasteen Lane near Taylor Road. There are still hot spots and smoke from the fire. By the time fire fighters showed up, the flames already swept through the home.

Michael Robinson was sound asleep around 3:00a.m. Monday morning and the sirens didn't even wake him up.

"Somebody said the house was on fire. I'm like what? Of course I got woke up. I was sleeping. Someone said my aunt's house was on fire and I didn't know what was going on," said Michael Robinson.

Robinson's Aunt lived in the mobile home. While she was away, Robinson and his grandmother were staying at the home to keep an eye on things. But Robinson said they just so happened to fall asleep at a neighbor's house over night.

"We came up here a while later. Around 7 or 8 this morning. To see what it looks like. To see the final remains of what was left here and everything you know?," Robinson said.

WAAY 31 learned that the utility company came by to shut the power off last week. But family members said they were in the process of getting it turned back on.

"When we first pulled up, it was pretty devastating honestly. Just to know that the neighbors didn't hear or see anything," Casey Hargrave said.

Now neighbors plan to help the family who lived here.

"Yeah, I hope everybody can come together and maybe help her out and give her some things she needs. A lot of things are gone," Hargrave said.

Questions of how the fire started keeps running through Hargrave's mind.

"I don't know what happened. I don't know how it happened," Robinson said.

Robinson and his grandmother both said the Red Cross is helping them at this time.