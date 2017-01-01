Family and pet forced from home in early morning house fire

An early morning house fire forced a family of three from their home shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has a station that sits about a third of a mile away from the home and arrived minutes after the fire broke out.

They said the fire started in the fire place and spread through the chimney into the attic.

Crews were able to contain the fire in the attic and said they preserved about 70 percent of the home from fire damage.

One fire fighter was injured when he slipped on an iced over step and hurt his leg. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be evaluated, but was expected to be fine.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross. What caused the fire to get out of control is under investigation.