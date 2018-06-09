Clear
Family and friends need help finding missing man

George Silk has been missing since Thursday

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 4:05 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Family and friends are looking for a missing Huntsville man. They describe the effort to find George Silk as critical since he suffers with mental illness.

The 62-year-old has been missing since Thursday. Silk is 5'8" tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Huntsville Police have taken a missing person report.

If you have any information, call police or (256) 503-9678.

