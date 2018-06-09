Family and friends need help finding missing man

Family and friends are looking for a missing Huntsville man. They describe the effort to find George Silk as critical since he suffers with mental illness.
The 62-year-old has been missing since Thursday. Silk is 5'8" tall and weighs 210 pounds.
Huntsville Police have taken a missing person report.
If you have any information, call police or (256) 503-9678.
