Family and friends need help finding missing man

Family and friends are looking for a missing Huntsville man. They describe the effort to find George Silk as critical since he suffers with mental illness.

The 62-year-old has been missing since Thursday. Silk is 5'8" tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Huntsville Police have taken a missing person report.

If you have any information, call police or (256) 503-9678.