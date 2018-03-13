Fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter's wife gives birth

The wife of fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter Jason Dickey gave birth to a baby boy Monday afternoon.

Kallon Knox Dickey was born at 2:46 p.m at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tenn. He was 8 pounds, 6 ounces and 21 inches long.

Dickey is the son of Jason Dickey, 38, who was killed Feb. 12 while fighting a house fire near Hood Lakes road in Lawrenceburg.

Dickey was married and had three other children.