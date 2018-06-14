Facebook wants clean energy

As the population of Hunstville continues to grow so does it's reputation as a tech hub. Earlier today Facebook announced that it's newest data center will be located in northern Huntsville and break ground later this year.



The data center will serve as an economic engine, delivering an estimated 13 jobs for every one million dollars spent on operating expenses. This news comes as Madison County is experiencing the fastest job growth in the state of Alabama.

Facebook has committed to powering their data centers with 100% clean and renewable energy. In conjucntion with the Tennessee Valley Authority, a renewable energy tariff will be put in place. This will allow qualifying customers, not just Facebook, to buy new renewable resources.

Ultimately Facebook plans on powering this facilty with 100% clean energy.

In a statement released earlier today, Facebook stated that, "Over the coming years, we will continue to work on the foundational technologies needed to bring the world closer together – and the Huntsville Data Center will be a part of that."

With Facebook placing such a heavy emphasis on clean, renewable energies, the Tennesse Valley Authority will be identifying fuel needs and working towards new solar power projects in north Alabama.