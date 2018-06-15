Facebook to hire Alabamians for new data center

Facebook plans on hiring as many people as possible from Alabama to fill the 100 positions at the new $750 million data center.

Scroll for more content...

Teens in town for a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathmatics camp are excited at the possibility of being able to work there once its up and running in 2020.

Jana Houser is one of 64 four teenage girls in Huntsville for the STEM camp partnering with the University of Alabama Huntsville.

"I'm learning so much stuff. I'm getting so much new experience its crazy. My mind is just psch (mind blown gesture)," said Houser.

Camp organizers said the camp is a stepping stone for the young women to get the knowledge they need to get the jobs at Facebook.

Governor Kay Ivey touted Alabama's work force as a reason why Facebook will love calling north Alabama home.

"I know you will no be disappointed in the employees that you hire here at facebook. Our people are well trained, they're eager to work, they're ready to work, and when Alabamians are given the opportunity to work they do so with vigor," said Govenor Ivey.

On top of the infrastructure established in the area, Facebook said the workers in Alabama are a major reason they chose us.

"Obviously the great talent pool that you heard the mayor and the governor speak about," said Facebook Spokesman Matt VanderZanden.

The company will start posting all sorts of long term positions in the coming weeks and months.

"It's a very sophisticated facility with a lot of electronic and mechanical gear, so we're looking for people to maintain and update that gear, so electrical engineers, technicians, mechanical HVAC specialists, and then we also have down to security and culinary, so all variety of jobs on the campus," said VanderZanden.

Houser said many of the girls in town for the camp are excited by the possibility of working for Facebook in the future.

"I would say over half of them would be very good for that job," said Houser.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle told WAAY 31 there is an 8:1 job multiplier attached to the 100 jobs at the data center.

Meaning an additional 800 jobs could be brought to the area simply because of the data center being here.