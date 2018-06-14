Facebook's official announcement on Huntsville Data Center

Official Announcement from Facebook:

Hello, Alabama!

Today, we are excited to be in Huntsville to announce our newest data center. As a growing tech hub, Huntsville seemed like a natural fit for Facebook. The site, located in Northern Huntsville, is shovel-ready and allows us to break ground this year. It also provides reliable access to renewable energy, strong local infrastructure, a great set of community partners, and very importantly, an outstanding pool of talent.

This 970,000 square foot facility will host many of the videos, photos, and news articles you see on your Facebook feed every day. And once it becomes operational in 2020, it will help us continue to provide a great experience for people here in Alabama and people around the world.

Read Story: FACEBOOK BUILDING $750 MILLION DATA CENTER IN HUNTSVILLE

But it’s not only about the impact online, we are also committed to having a positive impact on this community. These data centers are real economic engines – and beyond just the four corners of the site. We are proud to say a recent study found that for every 1 million dollars in operating expenses at our data centers, there are 13 jobs supported in the economy. And for every 1 million dollars in capital expenditures, there are more than 14 jobs supported in the economy.

Facebook is also committed to powering our data centers with 100% clean and renewable energy. That is why we worked with the Tennessee Valley Authority to establish a renewable energy tariff that will let qualifying customers, not just Facebook, buy new renewable resources. We are also working closely with them to identify new solar projects in the area that will power 100% of our facility.

Over the coming years, we will continue to work on the foundational technologies needed to bring the world closer together – and the Huntsville Data Center will be a part of that.