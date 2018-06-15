Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FDA warns of Salmonella contamination in melons

MGN

The melons were in fruit mixes sold at various stores in more than two dozen states.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 4:58 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about melons in 25 states -- including Alabama -- that may contain salmonella.

Scroll for more content...

Caito Foods LLC is recalling fruit salad mixes that contain pre-cut melons. The mixes were sold under several different brands in Alabama and Tennessee at Costco, Kroger, Sprout's, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods stores.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 60 people in five midwestern states were reported sick during the month of May. In those cases, 31 people were hospitalized.

For more information on the specific products being recalled, click here.

Officials said the products were packaged in clear clamshell packaging. Anyone who has any of the affected products is asked to throw them away or take them back to the store they brought them from for a refund.

People who think they have symptoms of a Salmonella infection are advised to contact their health care provider, the FDA said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events