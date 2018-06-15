FDA warns of Salmonella contamination in melons

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about melons in 25 states -- including Alabama -- that may contain salmonella.

Caito Foods LLC is recalling fruit salad mixes that contain pre-cut melons. The mixes were sold under several different brands in Alabama and Tennessee at Costco, Kroger, Sprout's, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods stores.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 60 people in five midwestern states were reported sick during the month of May. In those cases, 31 people were hospitalized.

Officials said the products were packaged in clear clamshell packaging. Anyone who has any of the affected products is asked to throw them away or take them back to the store they brought them from for a refund.

People who think they have symptoms of a Salmonella infection are advised to contact their health care provider, the FDA said.