Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shoals area school on lockdown Full Story

FDA : 'Seriously, get rid of Honey Smacks'

The FDA warns people to avoid a breakfast item that was tainted with salmonella.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

The FDA issued a warning for anyone with Smacks cereal in their home to throw it away.

The FDA Wrote in a tweet: "Get Rid of Honey Smacks. If they're still in your cabinet, toss them!" A salmonella outbreak linked to cereal has caused over 30 more people to get sick. That brings the total to 130 people in 36 states since the outbreak was announced earlier this summer.

The FDA ordered Honey Smacks to be removed from store shelves in June, but warns that some stores may still be selling them. If you know of any store that is still selling Honey Smacks, please report them to the FDA.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events