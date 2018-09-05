FDA : 'Seriously, get rid of Honey Smacks'

The FDA issued a warning for anyone with Smacks cereal in their home to throw it away.

The FDA Wrote in a tweet: "Get Rid of Honey Smacks. If they're still in your cabinet, toss them!" A salmonella outbreak linked to cereal has caused over 30 more people to get sick. That brings the total to 130 people in 36 states since the outbreak was announced earlier this summer.

The FDA ordered Honey Smacks to be removed from store shelves in June, but warns that some stores may still be selling them. If you know of any store that is still selling Honey Smacks, please report them to the FDA.