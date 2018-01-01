Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

$25,000 reward is being offered for identification and arrest of bank robbery suspect

According to authorities, PNC banks in Montgomery, Tuscalossa, Trussville, Pell City and Auburn were targeted.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 3:25 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 3:28 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

The FBI is offering $25,000 in arrest and identification of a man responsible for four robberies and one attempted robbery and one attempted robbery.

Scroll for more content...

According to authorities, PNC banks in Montgomery, Tuscalossa, Trussville, Pell City and Auburn were targeted. 

The suspect is a white man, approximately 6'0"-6'2" tall, and around 220-240 pounds, authorities said. He wear a fake beard and baseball hat and drives a silver 2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra. 

The FBI urges the public to provide information on anyone matching the description who might have access to a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with any information should call the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166 or the FBI Mobile Field Office at 256-438-3674.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events