$25,000 reward is being offered for identification and arrest of bank robbery suspect

The FBI is offering $25,000 in arrest and identification of a man responsible for four robberies and one attempted robbery and one attempted robbery.

According to authorities, PNC banks in Montgomery, Tuscalossa, Trussville, Pell City and Auburn were targeted.

The suspect is a white man, approximately 6'0"-6'2" tall, and around 220-240 pounds, authorities said. He wear a fake beard and baseball hat and drives a silver 2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra.

The FBI urges the public to provide information on anyone matching the description who might have access to a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with any information should call the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166 or the FBI Mobile Field Office at 256-438-3674.