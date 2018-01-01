Clear
Expo highlights small businesses

It's an opportunity for North Alabama businesses to network and connect with others.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 12:03 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 12:03 PM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

Local businesses from North Alabama joined forces for a small business expo on Wednesday.

It's part of a national movement, as expos are held nationwide by Small Business Development Centers. 

Participants had the chance to network and learn about other businesses' services and products. 

The expo featured various workshops on different topics from social media use, to small business funding.

SBDC Day also highlights the impact of small businesses in our economy. 


"The country grew up with small businesses, provide a tremendous amount of employment locally and around the country, they are incredibly innovative," said Foster Perry, Director of the Small Business Development Center at UAH.

The expo is hosted by the Small Business Development Center at UAH. 

The center helps new and upcoming businesses reach their entrepreneurship goals. 

