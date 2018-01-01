Expo highlights small businesses

Local businesses from North Alabama joined forces for a small business expo on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

It's part of a national movement, as expos are held nationwide by Small Business Development Centers.

Participants had the chance to network and learn about other businesses' services and products.

The expo featured various workshops on different topics from social media use, to small business funding.

SBDC Day also highlights the impact of small businesses in our economy.





"The country grew up with small businesses, provide a tremendous amount of employment locally and around the country, they are incredibly innovative," said Foster Perry, Director of the Small Business Development Center at UAH.

The expo is hosted by the Small Business Development Center at UAH.

The center helps new and upcoming businesses reach their entrepreneurship goals.