Expect lane closures on March 20

Cropped Photo: Daniel X. O'Neil/ CC By 2.0

Drivers can expect a lane closure and traffic stoppages on southbound lanes of South Memorial Parkway (U.S. 231/Alabama 53) on Tuesday night Mar. 20.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 3:20 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 3:20 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the intersections of Byrd Spring Rd. and South Memorial Parkway service roads will be closed through traffic on Byrd Spring Rd. Traffic signals at the intersection will be placed on flash. No left turns will be allowed from Byrd Spring Rd. or the service roads. 

The southbound service road will be one lane temporarily at Bryd Spring Rd. 

Drivers can expect brief stoppages while girders are moved into position. 

