Expect detours in downtown Huntsville March 27

Beginning Tuesday, Mar. 27, 2018, Holmes Ave. will be converted from a one-way street to a two-way street from Jefferson St. to Lincoln St.

Traffic will be detoured over a two day period until Wednesday Mar. 28 (weather permits).

Detour day one will be a one block work zone on Holmes Ave between Lincoln St. and Green St.

Day two of the detour will be a two block work zone on Holmes Ave between Green St. to Washington St. and Washington St. to Jefferson St.

Work will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both days and continue until the two-way conversion is complete.

Parking will be affected and limited. Drivers are advised to watch for City of Huntsville Parking personnel who will assist as needed.

Drivers should use caution and obey all traffic control signs and pavement markings.