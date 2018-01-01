Expanded Severe Threat For Today

In regard to the forecast, information is not necessarily different in regards to the storm system for Monday. The exception is another slight adjustment in the timing. The information below highlights our expectations for Monday. The bottom line is Monday has an elevated potential to be a dangerous weather day.

Severe Storm Threats

- Tornadoes, some strong

- Damaging winds over 60 mph, stronger storms can go over 80 mph

- Large hail over 1-inch, almost 2 inches in stronger storms (golf ball up to tennis ball-sized)

Start Times By Region

The Shoals (areas around Florence, Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, Russellville, and Moulton): 2 PM to 4 PM

I-65 and I-565 (areas around Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur, Fayetteville, Guntersville, Boaz, and Cullman): 3 PM to 6 PM

Sand Mountain (areas around Scottsboro, Stevenson, and Fort Payne): 5 PM to 7 PM

End Times By Region

The Shoals: 5 PM to 8 PM

I-65 and I-565, including Huntsville: 7 PM to 9 PM

Sand Mountain: 8 PM to 10 PM

Please take time to review your severe weather safety plan. Also, make sure your batteries work in your NOAA Weather Radio. If you lose power, your weather radio can be a great source of information. Be sure your cell phone battery is charged, too.

Follow the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker Team for further updates on WAAY 31 News, at WAAYTV.com, on our social media pages, and with the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker App on your smart phones and tablets.

Safety Information

If tornadoes or damaging wind (which can do damage like tornadoes) threaten, seek safety near the center of your home on the lowest floor away from exterior walls. Small rooms or halls are best. Plumbing in the walls can be added protection offered by bathrooms. In your tornado safe spot, you can cover up to protect yourself from flying debris. Cover up with blankets, pillows, couch cushions, small mattresses. Also, put on your shoes and put on bicycle or motorcycle helmets for added protection to your head. If you are in a mobile home, please find more substantial shelter at a nearby house or community storm shelter. Mobile homes are very dangerous in tornadoes as they are often thrown by the strong winds. Make sure everyone in your home knows what to do if dangerous weather threatens.