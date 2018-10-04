Excused absences allowed after virus outbreak

"The best thing is to just have students be separated from one another," said Valley Head principal Heath Kirby.

Valley Head school had 100 absences out of 470 students Wednesday due to illness.

"Anybody who is sick or starting to be sick we encourage them to stay home at this time, take those precautions, do all the things you need to do," said Superintendent Barnett.

If parents are concerned about their children getting sick school officials are also allowing excused absences for healthy kids who want to stay that way. Friday absences will be excused, and officials are hoping over fall break the illness will settle down.

"We also understand that some folks want to be preventative," said Barnett.

Superintendent Barnett also said he is keeping an eye on other school districts.

Right next door in Marshall County parents might remember school closing for a few days because of the flu.

"We starting seeing students develop secondary illnesses from the flu some were life threatening and that's when we decided to close school," said Marshall Co. Superintendent Wigley.

Superintendent Wigley said they are serious about prevention and Marshall County is not alone.

In Morgan County this year they saw a spike in the amount of students taking advantage of their free flu vaccine clinics up over 200 from last year! The Morgan County superintendent says hand sanitizes are all around their campuses and parents can expect reminders this year about symptoms, and tips for keeping the flu away

Huntsville City School parents were encouraged to have their kids participate in the districts free flu vaccine clinics as well.

Athens city schools are having flu shot make-ups for students who missed their original clinics.