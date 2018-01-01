Ex-police recruit charged with murder in Alabama shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a former police recruit in Alabama has been charged with murder.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton tells AL.com 21-year-old Arron Jamal Gaines is charged in the Friday afternoon killing of 20-year-old Dietrich "Dede" Boone after an apparent domestic dispute.

Gaines was a Birmingham Police Academy recruit who resigned in January. He had been accused of conduct violations and left before being terminated.

Shelton says Gaines had gone to Boone's home for a confrontation and carried a handgun when he chased Boone off his porch.

Gaines surrendered to police roughly an hour after the shooting.

Jail records say Gaines was charged Sunday and remained held Monday on a $125,000 bond. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

