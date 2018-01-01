Ex-band director accused of touching student's buttocks

PINSON, Ala. (AP) - A former high school band director in Alabama is accused of touching a student's buttocks.

News outlets report a March 9 indictment made public Wednesday charged 26-year-old Adam Bearden with having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 as a school employee, a felony.

Bearden resigned from Pinson Valley High School amid the investigation in 2017, a year after he was rehired because of an outpouring of community support when he was laid off in 2016.

Bearden taught at the high school for three years, and had spent four years with University of Alabama's official marching band, the Million Dollar Band.

According to Jefferson County Jail records, he was booked and released March 24. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

