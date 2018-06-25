Clear

Ex-NFL, Alabama player Keith McCants arrested on drug charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - A former defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of Alabama has been arrested on drug charges in Florida.

Pinellas County Jail records show 50-year-old Keith McCants was arrested early Monday near St. Petersburg. He's charged with a felony count of possession of crack cocaine and driving with a revoked or suspended license. He bonded out of jail, but records don't list a lawyer.

Jail records show multiple arrests since 2010. His most recent arrest was in January, for driving with a suspended license. Court records show he faces a July 10 court date.

McCants made the All-America Team at Alabama and was selected fourth overall by the Buccaneers in the 1990 NFL Draft. His career ended in 1995. He also played for the Oilers and Cardinals.

