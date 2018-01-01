wx_icon Huntsville 73°

wx_icon Florence 76°

wx_icon Fayetteville 73°

wx_icon Decatur 74°

wx_icon Scottsboro 70°

Clear
Flood Warning Wx Alerts

Ex-House majority leader gets 3 months for mail fraud

He will enter prison on March 29.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 1:20 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2018 1:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced former Alabama House Majority Leader Rep. Micky Hammon to three months in prison for felony mail fraud.

Scroll for more content...

Hammon was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to using campaign funds for personal expenses in September. The court ordered he forfeit $50,657.46 and credit the same amount to restitute victims who donated to his campaign.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson says he wants to send a message to other officials.

The government asked for three years probation because Hammon cooperated with the investigation.

Judge Thompson reduced the recommended eight month sentence because of Hammon's health. The 60-year-old says he takes medication for high blood pressure and clots.

The Decatur Republican served in the legislature from 2002 until he was removed last year.

He will enter prison on March 29.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events