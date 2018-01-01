Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Two people were shot at UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham Full Story

Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading

PIxabay

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Jun Ying, the former chief information officer of Equifax's U.S. Information Solutions.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2018 5:16 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2018 5:16 PM
Posted By: Kate Brumback

ATLANTA (AP) - A former Equifax executive who sold stock for nearly $1 million before the company's massive data breach was publicly announced faces insider trading charges.

Scroll for more content...

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Jun Ying, the former chief information officer of Equifax's U.S. Information Solutions.

They say Ying exercised all his available stock options and sold his Equifax stock after he received information in late August that caused him to realize Equifax was the victim of a breach.

Equifax shares plunged in value after the Atlanta-based credit reporting company disclosed the breach on Sept. 7. The company ultimately revealed that the personal information of nearly 150 million Americans was exposed.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Ying had an attorney who could comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/14/2018 9:51:39 AM (GMT -5:00)

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events