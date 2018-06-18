Ex-CIA worker charged with disclosing classified information

NEW YORK (AP) - A former CIA employee from New York has been charged with the theft of classified national defense information from the agency.

Scroll for more content...

Joshua Adam Schulte, of Manhattan, was charged in a superseding indictment returned on Monday.

The indictment also charges the 29-year-old Schulte with the receipt, possession and transportation of child pornography. Schulte already is being detained on the child pornography charges.

Prosecutors said last month that they expected to bring charges by July.

Schulte's lawyer, Sabrina Shroff, says that when all the evidence is clear, her client is "hardly the villain that the government tries to make him out to be."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/18/2018 6:29:40 PM (GMT -5:00)